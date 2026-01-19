MLK Day events across metro Atlanta

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is here and here are ways that you can honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.

King Holiday Observance at The King Center

Commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church - 10 a.m.

Beloved Community Service Project - 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

MLK Day 5K Drum Run

Starts at First Baptist Church of Doraville - 9 a.m.

Georgia State University: MLK Day of Service: A Day On, Not a Day Off

Unity Walk - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feed the hunger and Young Black Leadership Alliance

Stocking the food pantry at Banneker High School - 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

St. James Alpharetta MLK Day Service and Walk

Unity walk from St. James to Alpharetta City Center - 10 a.m

East Point Day of Service

East Point City Hall - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Cobb County NAACP MLK Celebration

“Keeping the dream alive: Continuing the journey″ - 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 South Marietta Parkway, Marietta

Cobb County Southern Christian Leadership MLK Parade

Harriet Tubman School, 350 Lemon Street, Marietta, GA - 1 p.m.

Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda’s Annual King Day March & Rally

March begins at John Portman Boulevard Northwest & Peachtree Street at 1 p.m. and ends at The King Center

Hosea Helps, Delta MLK Giveaway

Providing clothes, groceries, school supplies, and free health care - 11 a.m. - 3p.m.

Hosea Helps at 2545 Forrest Hills Drive

MLK Day Kids Club in Forsyth County

Kids day of giveaways, inflatables and free food at the Halcyon in Forsyth County - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Children’s Museum of Atlanta

MLK Birthday Parade and Dance Party - 11 a.m.

Storytime: “I Have a Dream” with Markell Williams - 1 p.m.

MLK Birthday Parade and Dance Party - 3 p.m.

National Center for Civil and Human Rights on MLK Day

“The Time Is Right to Do What’s Right” - 10 a.m. - 5p.m.

National Center for Civil and Human Rights, 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd Atlanta, GA

Clayton County Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade

The parade kicks off at the Georgia Department of Labor, 1630 Phoenix Blvd., Suite 200, and will make its way to North Clayton Middle School, 5517 West Fayetteville Rd. College Park, GA 30349.

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sandy Springs

Events at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center - 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Screenings of kids movie, “Our Friend, Martin” - 1:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

MLK Day Dinner and Celebration in Brookhaven

Lynwood Recreation Center at 5 p.m.

Keynote speaker is former Channel 2 Action News anchor Karyn Greer

