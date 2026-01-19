MARTA dresses up bus with commemorative Martin Luther King, Jr. wrap

ATLANTA — To celebrate the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday observance, MARTA announced a bus running on Route 3 would be wrapped in commemorative artwork for the King Center’s “Mission Possible II” theme.

MARTA said the route highlights locations that are central to the civil rights’ icon’s legacy and the transit agency’s ongoing mission to connect communities.

The transit agency said that their homage to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was both to honor his legacy and because of how “public transit has long been intertwined with the Civil Rights Movement.”

Quoting King, MARTA cited his description of urban public transit as “a genuine civil rights issue,” insofar as it was essential to connect people with education, jobs, healthcare and community.

“MARTA is proud to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King,” Jonathan Hunt, interim general manager and CEO of MARTA, said in a statement. “Public transit is more than a way to get from place to place. It is a connector of communities, an enabler of opportunity, and a platform for building unity.”

Hunt said the special wrap for the bus celebrating the holiday is meant to help show how transit can help communities reach a better future.

The commemoratively decorated bus, featuring images of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King, will operate on Route 3 along MLK Drive from the King Center, through the Sweet Auburn neighborhood and the Atlanta University Center to the H.E. Holmes MARTA Station.

In addition to the wrapped bus on Route 3, MARTA is putting the restored historical 1955 bus from King’s birth home on display as a reminder of the courage of Rosa Parks and how it started the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

