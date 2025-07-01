Dallas man sentenced to 10 years in prison for armed bank robbery, attempted robberies

A 28-year-old Dallas man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for what authorities described as "armed crime spree."

The U.S. Department of Justice, Northern District of Georgia, announced the sentencing of Khyri Deandre Brown on Friday for the robbery of one bank and attempted robberies at three other banks, as well as threatening a bank employee with a gun.

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said Brown threatened the lives of bank employees and customers by robbing and attempting to rob banks at gunpoint in November of 2023.

“This case exemplifies how law enforcement partnerships facilitate the successful prosecutions of dangerous offenders like Brown, whose crimes spanned multiple jurisdictions. Seamless coordination by our federal and local law enforcement partners brought Brown to justice and ended his reign of terror,” Hertzberg said.

The DOJ didn’t identify the Fifth Third Bank branch he successfully robbed. Brown walked up to a bank employee carrying a green Pringles can on Nov. 27, 2023, lifted his shirt to display a gun in his waistband and demanded money. He then walked around the counter, grabbed money from the drawer, put cash in the Pringles can and left, the DOJ said.

Authorities say this robbery came after three attempts: a Wells Fargo Bank in Hampton and Truist Bank branches in Atlanta and Marietta. He pointed a gun at a bank employee in Atlanta, authorities said.

The Dallas Police Department arrested Brown on Nov. 29, 2023, two days after the robbery. Police said they found a large amount of cash in Brown’s pocket, a Pringles can and a gun in the car.

Brown said he pleaded guilty on March 20 of this year to two counts of attempted bank robbery, one count of armed bank robbery, one count of attempted armed bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

“This case highlights the FBI’s commitment to working closely with our local partners to identify and arrest violent offenders who threaten public safety,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Brown’s armed crime spree endangered innocent lives across multiple communities. Thanks to the swift collaboration between law enforcement agencies, he was brought to justice before he could inflict real harm.”

