Hazmat leak at Douglas County food distribution center prompts shelter-in-place order

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — People who live near a Douglas County food distribution center are being told to stay inside their homes and shut their windows on Tuesday afternoon.

County officials say there was an ammonia leak at the Gordon Food Service Distribution Center on N. River Road near Riverside Parkway.

A Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer are heading to the area to learn more information. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Emergency management officials issued a shelter-in-place order for everyone within a half-mile radius of the facility.

"Residents and businesses in the area are advised to close all doors and windows and turn off any outside ventilation," county officials wrote.

There is no word on what led up to the leak.

It’s unclear when the shelter-in-place order will be lifted.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group