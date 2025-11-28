Crucial website for clerk services in Georgia back online after cyberattack

ATLANTA — The website for an organization that manages a large portion of state court records in Georgia is again operational after a ransomware attack impacted services for nearly a week.

The Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority, which maintains and provides access to records across the superior court system had been hit with a cyberattack on Nov. 21.

In a statement posted to the GSCCCA website, the organization had said, “Due to a credible and ongoing cybersecurity threat, the Clerks’ Authority activated its defensive security protocols, which include temporarily restricting access to its website and related services. We are committed to ensuring that our systems will be operational as soon as possible. However, out of an abundance of caution, we continue to test and analyze our systems before they are made accessible to ensure maximum safety. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience.”

While the system was done, several services were unavailable, including land-record recording, notary application processing, eCertification portals for online record requests and filing activity notification systems.

