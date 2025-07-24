Crowds at north GA parade get surprise visit from small bear

ELLIJAY, Ga. — After crowds enjoyed the July 4 parade earlier this month in Ellijay, they got a special visit from a small bear.

Ellijay police received a call about a bear roaming around downtown.

In a video released by police, an officer can be seen motivating the bear to move away from numerous people who were trying to snap a photo.

“Yes, Ellijay is a rural town nestled in the north Georgia mountains. Yes, we have wildlife. Yes, wildlife comes into town. Yes, we’re proud to have calm and capable officers who can handle situations like these. So next time an officer points in your direction and says, ‘stop’ or ‘stand back’... just think... there’s probably a good reason,” the department said on its Facebook page.

