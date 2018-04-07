  • Crews work to put out apartment fire in Norcross

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are currently on the scene of an apartment fire in Gwinnett County. 

    The fire started Saturday morning at the Hickory Grove Apartments on South Norcross Tucker Road in Norcross, officials said.

    Gwinnett County spokesman Justin Wilson told Channel 2 Action News the fire was showing from the roof when fire trucks arrived. 

    We're working to learn how many units were damaged, on Channel 2 Action New Saturday AM.

