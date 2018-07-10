0 Crews work to finish turning one-way street into a two-way in downtown Lawrenceville

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Final construction preparations are underway in downtown Lawrenceville. City leaders said the big changes could have a big impact on your morning commute.

Crews are changing a one-way street into a two-way street.

Business owners believe these changes will lead to more foot traffic in the downtown area, which means more money in their pockets.

Richard Johnson said he can still remember the days when downtown Lawrenceville was nothing more than a handful of family-owned grocery stores

“Everybody knew everybody when I was growing up," he said.

City Manager Chuck Warbington is talking about the new traffic changes coming to the downtown area.

Crews converted Perry Street from Crogan to Lucky Street overnight to two-way traffic.

On Monday night, we watched as crews continued their work on Perry Street.

Beginning Tuesday morning, drivers will notice changes on another block or two of Perry and officials say work and traffic conversations will continue down Perry and back up South Clayton Street for the next two weeks.

City Manager Chuck Warbington told us the goal isn't to ease congestion, but to slow down traffic

putting an end to the traffic that travels through here without stopping.

People who want to drive from Snellivlle to the Mall of Georgia will find it's not in their best interest to drive through the downtown area.

Just like city leaders, Johnson believes the new changes will provide a safer and more convenient environment for pedestrians who want to enjoy the downtown attractions.



