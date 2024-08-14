Crews investigating fire at construction site, Atlanta police chief arrives at the scene

ATLANTA — Crews are investigating a fire at a construction site off Memorial Drive on the Atlanta-DeKalb County line.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is live at the scene, where Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum arrived on site just before 5:45 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and is now out. Our Channel 2 Action News cameras spotted several police officers along with Homeland Security and ATF agents investigating.

The address belongs to a construction site where townhomes are being built. Gehlbach learned it’s the same company that was targeted by protesters against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center back in January.

Atlanta police and fire have not said if Wednesday’s fire is connected.

We’re LIVE at the investigation, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Sandy Springs apartment fire leaves residents from 10 units displaced

©2024 Cox Media Group