BREAKING: Crews battling fire on grounds of Paulding County high school

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are at the scene of a fire on the grounds of South Paulding High School.
Video sent to Channel 2 Action News shows a large plume of smoke rising over school property. Officials said the fire broke out at a baseball field house on campus.
No students have been injured.
NewsChopper 2 is ove rthe scene, where parts of the field house appear to have been reduced to ash and rubble.
We're working to learn more about how the fire broke out, for Channel 2 Action News.
