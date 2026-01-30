Crash during emergency call leads to Georgia deputy suspension

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy is facing disciplinary action after being involved in a two-vehicle crash while responding to a high-priority emergency call last week, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says Dep. Christian Brewer was responding with emergency lights and siren activated on Jan. 22, to a report of a person holding a gun to his head and making threats with other people inside a home.

Investigators say the crash happened at the intersection of Pea Ridge Road and Duncan Bridge Road as Brewer proceeded through the intersection. Another vehicle traveling through the intersection on a green light hit the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

According to the HCSO, Brewer told investigators he did not see the other vehicle as he entered the intersection.

Per department policy, the Georgia State Patrol was called in to investigate the crash. No injuries were reported at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says Brewer was not taken by ambulance but was later evaluated at a hospital after being taken there by his supervisor for routine, post-accident blood testing.

The Georgia State Patrol determined Brewer was at fault in the collision. As a result, he will receive a two-day suspension without pay and will undergo retraining on due regard and emergency vehicle operation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brewer was hired by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office on May 6, 2024, and serves in the Uniform Patrol Division.

