Ghost guns, armor-piercing bullets, ecstasy found in DeKalb drug bust

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a major operation on Thursday helped remove dangerous weapons and drugs from a neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeKalb County authorities conducted a search warrant on Jan. 29 at a home in the 3400 block of Flint Avenue after receiving information about illegal activity in the area.

As officers arrived, several people tried to run from the home. DKPD says six suspects were quickly detained.

Their ages and identities were not released.

TRENDING STORIES:

During a search of the home, officials said they recovered the following items:

17 guns (ghost guns, rifles, and handguns)

Armor-piercing bullets

445 ecstasy pills

Promethazine

Mushrooms

Over 10 pounds of marijuana

An undetermined amount of cash was also seized.

“This should serve as a reminder to criminals who would bring guns and drugs into our community that DKPD will find you and DKPD will stop you,” the department said in a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group