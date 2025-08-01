Yamaha says partnership with DHL will enhance logistics; 160 workers affected

NEWNAN, Ga. — Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation in Newnan announced a partnership with DHL Supply Chain to enhance its distribution operations starting Oct. 5, a move that will result in the company losing more than 100 workers.

A WARN (or Workers’ Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) filing with the state of Georgia dated July 30 stated 160 employees are impacted, most, but not all, of whom will be offered similar roles with DHL.

A news release from YMMC states the Yamaha team members that will transition to the DHL team will continue supporting distribution operations on-site.

Yamaha said the partnership aims to expand its capacity, improve logistics transparency and accelerate delivery to customers without disrupting current service levels.

“This partnership with DHL is a forward-looking step in making our supply chain more agile, efficient, and scalable for future growth,” said Bob Brown, president and CEO of Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation.

YMMC assembled more than 150,000 vehicles in 2024 at its Newnan facility, including Side-by-Sides, ATVs, WaveRunners and Golf Cars.

It employs more than 2,000 metro Atlanta residents to design and build recreational vehicles at its Newnan manufacturing facilities.

