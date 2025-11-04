Wrong-way driver arrested on I-85

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — An alleged DUI driver was arrested earlier this month after driving the wrong way on Interstate 85 in Coweta County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Around 12:04 a.m. on Nov.1, troopers patrolling near State Route 34 saw a gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta traveling south in the northbound lanes.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Nala Sarabi Miller of Conyers, was found to be intoxicated and had a child passenger in the vehicle, GSP said.

The trooper turned on his emergency lights upon spotting the wrong-way vehicle near mile marker 47.

Officials said, despite this, Miller continued traveling south, prompting a chase.

The trooper performed a PIT maneuver to bring the car to a stop, authorities said.

The child was taken to Newnan Piedmont Hospital with complaints of minor injury. Authorities confirmed that Miller is the mother of the child.

Miller was arrested and faces multiple charges, including DUI, endangering a child under 14 while DUI, and several traffic violations, such as driving on the wrong side of the roadway and failure to yield to an authorized emergency vehicle.

