Deputy hears sounds of drone flying overhead. Now, 3 metro Atlanta men are charged

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects were arrested early Saturday morning after a drone was intercepted near a Georgia state prison, deputies said.

Washington County deputies responded to the incident around 2:45 a.m. when a deputy heard the sound of a drone flying overhead. Authorities said the deputy found the drone and watched as it landed on the road outside the Washington State Prison, quickly disabling it and discovering a bag containing contraband.

Following the discovery of the drone, deputies began patrolling the Davisboro area to find the possible pilot.

During this search, a deputy spotted a vehicle speeding and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Deputies said the driver refused to pull over, leading deputies on a chase onto Highway 88.

During the chase, suspects inside the vehicle began throwing bags out of the windows, according to the WCSO.

Deputies ended the chase using a PIT maneuver, immediately arresting one suspect while two others ran into the nearby woods, deputies said.

With assistance from the Georgia Department of Corrections K9 units, Washington County deputies tracked down and arrested both suspects.

The WCSO said after the chase, deputies found the discarded bags, which contained more contraband.

The suspects, Marquis Gilmore, 29, of Brookhaven, Cecil Twillie, 18, of Loganville, and Robert Young, 25, of Forest Park, face multiple charges.

Gilmore and Twillie are charged with felonies, including crossing guard lines with drugs, possession of tools during the commission of a crime, and use of an unmanned aircraft system. Young faces similar charges along with several misdemeanors related to the vehicle pursuit.

