Woman charged with stealing bus from metro Atlanta elementary school

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who went on a joyride in a stolen school bus earlier this month is now behind bars.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Allison Lynes, 48, and charged her with theft by taking, criminal trespass and three counts of entering auto.

They say she stole a bus from Arbor Springs Elementary School.

Deputies and officers later found it abandoned in nearby Temple, without any damage.

When deputies reported the theft, they shared photos of the suspected thief inside the bus.

They say they were able to identify her as Lynes because community members recognized her and alerted them.

She is currently being held in the Coweta County Detention Center.

