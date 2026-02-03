VIDEO: High-speed chase on I-85 ends with drug bust

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A routine traffic stop turned into a high-speed interstate chase last week, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the chase began on Jan. 29, when deputies tried to stop a car for a traffic violation. Instead of pulling over, deputies say the driver refused to yield and sped away, leading to a chase.

Authorities said the chase quickly escalated, with the suspect vehicle reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

During the chase, deputies witnessed a pistol being thrown from the car. That gun was later recovered and found to have been illegally modified to allow automatic fire, classifying it as a machine gun.

The chase continued along Interstate 85 until deputies used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver, near the 27-mile marker, to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Officials say the tactic was used to prevent further risk to other drivers on the road.

Two men inside the car were arrested. They were identified as Desmond Nykee Mitchell, 27, of Eufaula, Ala., and Gregory Terrell McCray, 27, of Eufaula, Ala.

A search of the car uncovered 20 pounds of marijuana, along with other controlled substances, deputies said.

The pair was booked into the Coweta County Jail.

McCay was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, failure to maintain lane and trafficking drugs.

Mitchell was charged with trafficking drugs, tampering with evidence, and possession of a machine Gun.

The chase remains under investigation.

