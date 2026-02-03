WATCH: Suspect shoots at cars after seeing ex-girlfriend with another man at Atlanta club

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested an armed suspect last month after officers said he opened fire on vehicles outside a northwest Atlanta nightclub. The tense encounter was captured on body camera video.

According to APD, the incident happened around 3:23 a.m. on Jan. 17 near 1271 Marietta Blvd NW. An officer was conducting a routine traffic stop when he suddenly heard multiple gunshots nearby.

As the officer investigated, he was flagged down by a security guard from Vibe Night Club, which was located at the same address. The guard told police they had just disarmed a man who had been shooting at vehicles in the parking area. Another security guard was already trying to hold the suspect until police arrived.

More officers were called to the scene, and police quickly found the suspect, later identified as Michael Bowers, 44. Police say Bowers resisted briefly but was later arrested.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a dispute. According to APD, Bowers became upset after seeing his ex-girlfriend inside the club talking with another man. Police say he left the venue, returned with a gun and fired shots at her parked vehicle. Another nearby car was also hit by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Officers recovered four shell casings at the scene. Police also confirmed Bowers is a convicted felon, making it illegal for him to have a gun.

He now faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of criminal property damage, discharging a gun near a roadway, reckless conduct, and felony obstruction.

He was taken to the Grady Detention Center before he was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

