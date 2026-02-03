Metro Atlanta woman charged after 100+ mph chase

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. — A metro Atlanta driver is facing charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through parts of Virginia early Friday morning.

Deputies in Rockbridge County, Va. says the chase began around 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 30 in Augusta County and quickly moved southbound onto Interstate 81.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle was traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour and driving erratically, creating what deputies described as a significant danger to other drivers on the interstate.

Multiple agencies, including the Virginia State Police, Augusta County deputies and Rockbridge County deputies, worked together to track and stop the vehicle.

Authorities eventually deployed the tire deflation devices near mile marker 197, disabling the car and bringing the chase to an end.

The driver was identified as Melissa Lee Mathura, 43, of Mansfield, Ga. She was arrested at the scene and taken for a medical evaluation as a precaution. Officials said no officers or members of the public were injured during the incident.

Mathura is now facing several charges in Augusta County, including felony eluding, reckless driving, and driving under the influence (second offense within five years).

“This incident highlights the importance of strong inter-agency cooperation and disciplined decision-making during high-risk situations,” said Sheriff Tony McFaddin. “Thanks to the coordinated efforts of all involved agencies, this pursuit was brought to a safe conclusion and the threat to the public was minimized.”

