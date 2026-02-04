Patch of ice blamed for crash that killed Georgia teen driver

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a single-car crash after icy road conditions caused a vehicle to lose control and slam into a tree, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The accident happened on Feb. 2 along Rocky Ford Road as the driver, identified as Keiana Wisner, 18, of Statesboro, was traveling west.

GSP said the vehicle hit a patch of ice while going through a curve, causing it to spin out of control.

The car rotated clockwise and slid across the opposite lane of traffic before leaving the roadway. It then continued sliding along the shoulder for about 100 feet before hitting a tree on the driver’s side, GSP said.

The impact caused the vehicle to roll over and come to a stop upside down.

Wisner was taken to the hospital, where she later died, according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation.

