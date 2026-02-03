4 Georgia teens charged with conspiracy to commit murder

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — Four teenagers were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a man injured, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Coffee County deputies were called to a shooting that occurred on Sunday along Highway 158 just inside Coffee County.

The GBI said around 2 a.m., Brandon Camacho, 20, of Coffee County, was driving a dark grey GMC Terrain and was traveling from Ware County when he was approached by a silver Chevrolet Tahoe with a black brush guard.

Authorities said occupants in the Tahoe fired multiple shots into the Terrain, hitting Camacho.

Camacho was seriously injured and rushed to the Coffee County Medical Center, according to officials.

The GBI arrested and charged the following people in connection with the shooting:

Clareisha Belmer, 17, of Fitzgerald, Ga.

Anthony Ewing, 18, of Fitzgerald, Ga.

Keyshawn Fluellan, 19, of Fitzgerald, Ga.

Kyvian Junious, 17, of Waycross, Ga.

Each is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit a crime of felony murder and the offense of drive-by shooting.

All four were booked into the Coffee County Jail.

