VIDEO: Driver says he was just ‘smoking weed’, then swallows evidence during I-85 chase

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop on Interstate 85 turned into a chase after a deputy said he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a passing car, so strong that he could detect it with his windows rolled up.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a report, on March 8, a Coweta County deputy spotted a car driving alongside a semi-truck and immediately noticed the smell of marijuana. Even as the distance between the vehicles changed, the odor remained strong, leading the deputy to believe it was coming from that car.

Deputies said the driver also made an unsafe lane change in front of the semi-truck without signaling or leaving enough space, prompting the deputy to initiate a traffic stop.

Instead of stopping, the driver, identified as Demarcus Newson, 42, pulled onto the shoulder and then sped away, starting a chase. Deputies say Newson drove along the shoulder and back into traffic, reaching speeds between 75 and 85 miles per hour.

The chase came to a sudden stop when Newson abruptly pulled over, jumped out of the still-moving car, and ran toward the deputy’s patrol vehicle in what was described as a fighting stance.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fearing a possible ambush, the deputy drew his weapon and gave commands. Authorities say Newson then ran backward into a travel lane before dropping to his knees, where he was arrested.

During the arrest, deputies say Newson told them he had been “smoking weed” and panicked. Deputies also reported finding raw marijuana in his mouth and on his shirt.

Before being placed in a patrol vehicle, Newson allegedly said it took him time to stop because he was scared and admitted he swallowed marijuana in an attempt to destroy evidence.

He was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Coweta County Jail.

Newson is facing charges of fleeing, improper lane change, driving on a divided highway, obstruction of law enforcement, and tampering with evidence.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group