Adult joins teen fight, stomping faces in west Georgia park brawl, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A planned fight between teenagers turned violent, with police saying an adult joined in stomping on victims and using a cellphone as a weapon.

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LaGrange officers received cellphone video on March 7 showing a large fight that happened earlier that day behind the running track at Granger Park.

Investigators identified five people involved: a 15-year-old girl, two 16-year-old girls, Christianna Freeman, 17, and Brittany Adams, 33.

Police say the fight was not random. Through interviews, investigators learned Freeman and a 16-year-old had been arguing for several weeks and agreed to settle the dispute with a physical fight at a set time and place. Authorities say Adams drove two teenagers to the park specifically for that fight.

When the fight began, police say Adams became actively involved, allegedly stomping on the faces of two teenagers and hitting others in the face with a cellphone.

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Three of the girls suffered visible bruising as a result of being hit or stomped, according to investigators. Freeman also suffered a fractured nose during the scuffle.

Freeman was charged with affray and arrested on a warrant. The two 16-year-olds and the 15-year-old were issued juvenile complaints for affray.

Adams was charged with cruelty to children in the first and third degree, battery under the Family Violence Act, two counts of battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

All individuals have been taken into custody and are awaiting court dates. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective C. Montondo at 706-883-2639. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Tip411 system by texting LAGRANGE to 847411.

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