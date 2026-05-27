Recently released Georgia prisoner beats up elderly father over housing

SENOIA, Ga. — The Senoia Police Department says an elderly man was beaten up by his son after he was released from prison.

According to police, John Honea, 41, was recently released from the Coweta County Jail.

Police said when Honea went home to his father’s house in Senoia to ask for a place to stay, he was told he wasn’t welcome.

That’s when police say Honea attacked his 67-year-old father.

Police said Honea “viciously beat his father about his head and face, causing significant bruising and bleeding.”

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Honea’s father was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and officers found Honea not far from the scene.

He was charged with aggravated battery under the Georgia Family Violence Act.

According to police, Honea has a “lengthy criminal record with over 30 arrests. Due to the severity of the charges,” police asked the GBI to help with the investigation.

State prison records show Honea has been in and out of several state institutions since 2007 on a variety of offenses.

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