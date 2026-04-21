Police search for suspect in Newnan murder

NEWNAN, Ga. — Police in Newnan have issued arrest warrants in connection with a deadly shooting that happened late last month.

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According to Newnan police, detectives have been ‘relentlessly’ investigating the homicide of Hunter Ross Williams, 38, who was killed around 11:23 p.m. on March 31 on Octavia Place.

On April 3, investigators secured warrants for Justin Mardez Owens, 35, of Newnan. He is wanted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, and Owens’ whereabouts remain unknown.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case or Owens’ location to contact the detectives directly at 770- 254-2355 or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward.

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