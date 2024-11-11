Newnan Police, K9 find missing elderly person in just seven minutes

NEWNAN, Ga. — An elderly woman was reported missing out of Heard County, but after contacting the Newnan Police Department for assistance, the woman was shortly found.

But not without the help of K9 Flash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Newnan PD say they were contacted by the Heard County Sheriff’s Office at 1 a.m. Saturday morning as the elderly person had been missing for five hours.

Officer Trevor Lyles and Flash responded and found a piece of clothing belonging to the missing person.

TRENDING STORIES:

It took just seven minutes for Officer Lyles and Flash to find the person who was alert, conscious and breathing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group