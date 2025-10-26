Newnan police ask parents to warn their children about TikTok prank

NEWNAN, Ga. — A new TikTok trend involving AI-generated images is causing concern among parents and law enforcement as it prompts unnecessary emergency responses.

The trend, known as the ‘AI and Homeless/Stranger Prank,’ involves children sending AI-generated pictures of strangers to their parents, claiming these strangers are inside their home.

Newnan police are urging parents to talk to their children about the potential dangers of this prank, which can lead to police being called under false pretenses.

When parents receive these alarming images, they may believe there is a real threat and contact the police.

Such pranks not only waste valuable police resources but also pose risks to both law enforcement officers and the pranksters themselves.

Authorities emphasize that calls involving potential home invasions, especially those involving children, are treated with utmost urgency.

This misuse of emergency services can divert attention from real emergencies where help is genuinely needed.

