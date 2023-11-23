Murder suspect killed in shootout, ending nearly 24-hour manhunt, Coweta Co. officials say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of killing a woman earlier this week is dead after engaging in a shootout with Coweta County deputies.

Coweta County officials said Dustin Allen Phillips, a man wanted for murder, was found at a home on Halo Trace Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies had been looking for Phillips since Tuesday after a woman was found shot to death in the same area, officials said.

Investigators identified Phillips as the suspect. They did not specify the relationship between him and the victim.

When deputies tried to talk to Phillips, he pulled out a gun and fired at them. Deputies then returned fire.

Authorities confirmed that Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured during the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate.

