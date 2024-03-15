Motorcyclist killed after speeding away from deputy trying to issue citation, Coweta officials say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after officials say they crashed while trying to escape from deputies.

Coweta County sheriff officials said on Wednesday at 10:38 p.m., a deputy tried to pull the motorcycle over for an equipment violation. Instead of stopping, officials said the suspect began to drive away at a high rate of speed while passing drivers in the wrong lane.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After the suspect drove away, the deputy lost sight of the motorcycle and started to look around the area where it was last seen.

According to the investigation, the motorcycle was found on the side of Herring Road and Greentop Road. Authorities found the suspect a short distance from the bike.

Officials confirmed that the suspect died. Their identity has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

No further details have been released.

The Georgia State Patrol is now investigating the accident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gaza survivor shares her story, local nonprofit offers free medical care to her sister

©2023 Cox Media Group