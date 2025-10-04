More than $195K raised for cancer research and care at charity walk

NEWNAN, Ga. — More than 1,500 people participated in City of Hope’s 2025 Walk For Hope on Saturday.

Cancer survivors, walkers, volunteers, and teams joined together at the City of Hope Cancer Center in Newnan to raise support for research and care.

City of Hope says participants have raised more than $195,000.

If you couldn’t make it to the event, you can still make a donation on the City of Hope website.

