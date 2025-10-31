Missing Coweta County mother’s fiancé found guilty on murder, kidnapping charges

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A jury found a man guilty on all charges in the death of a Coweta County mother who disappeared over four years ago.

Tiffany Foster vanished in March 2021. Her body still hasn’t been found. Police later arrested and charged her fiancé, Reginald Robertson.

The trial for Robertson and his co-defendant, Jeremy Walker, lasted two weeks. Late Thursday night, a jury delivered a verdict for both.

Robertson was found guilty on all 10 counts, including malice murder, kidnapping, rape and concealing the death of another. Walker was found guilty on one count of theft by taking and not guilty on one count of concealing the death of another.

Foster was last seen at the Lakeside Apartments in Newnan in March 2021 when she left her apartment to go shopping. Her last text was to her mother.

Foster did not report to her college class on March 2. She did not show up for work on March 5.

Police found her car on March 8 in College Park, about 30 miles north of her home. Her purse and credit card were still inside the vehicle.

Investigators arrested Robertson on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges for an incident that happened before Foster was reported missing. They later filed the other charges.

A judge sentenced Robertson to multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole.

