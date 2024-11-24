Metro Atlanta animal control rescues puppy from drainage pipe

ATLANTA — A Coweta County family is all smiles after their puppy was rescued from a storm drain Saturday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the Newnan Police Department highlighted animal control officer Cyndi Hoffman and her collaboration with the Newman Fire Department and Utilities in saving the puppy from a drainage pipe on Lovelace Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After excavation efforts, the puppy, Brandon, was rescued and returned to its family.

“This outcome exemplifies the value of interagency cooperation and teamwork,” the department wrote. “We are grateful for the support provided by NFD firefighters Lt. Shannon Broch, FF. Bradley Harralson, FF. Jeffery Coleman, FF. David McKenzie, and FF. Brett Clark. We also are very appreciative of the help from Newnan Utilities Employee Nathan Stewart. Teamwork!”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group