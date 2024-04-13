Maserati stolen in Coweta County found in middle Georgia, suspect arrested, deputies say

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after being found in a stolen car in Muscogee County.

The car had been on a bit of a journey after being stolen more than 70 miles away in Coweta County, deputies say.

When deputies found the stolen 2018 Maserati Q4, the driver, Tramaine Davison, tried to run off, but was quickly arrested.

He is being charged with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, obstruction, possession of marijuana and two counts of giving a false name.

He was also on probation in Troup County, so he will face a charge of probation violation.

Davison is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail.

He also has several felony warrants out of Newnan and Coweta County.

