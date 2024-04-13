Crash on Atlanta interstate closes northbound lanes on I-75, I-85

ATLANTA — A crash on Interstate 75/I-85 northbound has northbound lanes closed, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

A report on 511GA.org, the GDOT traffic tracking site, the crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning on I-75/I-85 Norhtbound at Pine Street and Peachtree Street, causing all lanes to close.

At this time, the 511GA map shows traffic is either slowed or stopped on the downtown connector from just past Exits 249A and 249B to a portion of I-85 past Irwin Street NE in Atlanta.

The current estimate from GDOT shows lanes are expected to reopen around 5 a.m.

Triple Team Traffic reported that some left lanes have cleared, but delays are still expected.

