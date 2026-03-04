Married couple accused of robbing multiple units at metro Atlanta storage facility

A man and woman are accused of robbing multiple storage units at a Coweta County facility.

According to the sheriff’s office, Glen Norman Ganyard III and Melinda Lorene Whitfield, who deputies said are married, were found at a facility on Corinth Road on Valentine’s Day.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to a call about a burglary when they noticed multiple other units were tampered with.

The man who called 911 said he went to get his motorcycle from storage when he saw the lock was already open and the boxes inside were “a mess” and had been searched.

The man told deputies his flight deck uniform from when he served in the Navy was also missing, along with a backpack.

Further investigation of the storage facility led deputies to find 10 units had been broken into or tampered with.

Ganyard and his wife, Whitfield, were found at the unit belonging to the man with the motorcycle, deputies said in a report.

Both Ganyard and Whitfield were charged with second degree burglary.

