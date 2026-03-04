South Fulton lawmaker introduces bill to create 3-year student writing program

ATLANTA — Literacy and learning are on the mind for plenty of Georgians, including in the Georgia General Assembly.

Speaker Jon Burns helped push big reading and literacy initiative through the House of Representatives with the Georgia Early Literacy Act.

Now, Rep. Debra Bazemore is working to create another program to help improve reading and writing skills in the state.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Bazemore announced House Bill 200 was awaiting consideration in the Georgia Senate.

If passed, Bazemore said in a statement that HB 200 would create a three-year pilot program in eligible public elementary schools, aimed at teaching students in second through fifth grade writing skills they’ll need for their academic careers.

The bill would create a $2 million grant fund for eligible schools starting in the 2027 to 2028 school year.

The bill passed in the Georgia House of Representatives nearly unanimously. It is now before the Senate Education and Youth Committee for consideration.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group