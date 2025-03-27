Man stole a car off a Coweta dealership’s lot moments before starting chase with deputies

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A College Park man is facing charges in Coweta County after police said he drove a car off a dealership lot and started a chase.

Last week, deputies say they were called to Southtowne Hyundai of Newnan where a man had just stolen a car.

Another deputy spotted the stolen car on I-85 and tried to pull it over. Instead, the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Jaelen Shepherd, started driving recklessly and crashed into several other cars.

Shepherd got off of the interstate and pulled over but sped off again. Eventually, the driver took himself to a dead end.

Body camera video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows the deputy pulling a gun on Shepherd and telling him to get out.

Shepherd can then be seen going off-road and speeding off again.

Eventually, the deputy stopped the car with a PIT maneuver on Hwy. 29 and pushed the car off the side of the road.

Deputies pull the driver out of the car and force him onto the ground, where he’s placed under arrest.

