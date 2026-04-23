Man sentenced for DUI wreck that killed tow truck driver working crash

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man received the maximum prison sentence in connection with a DUI wreck that killed a tow truck driver working in the emergency lane.

Christopher Thornton was convicted April 20 of first degree vehicular homicide based on DUI (marijuana) and reckless driving in Coweta County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

As Channel 2 reported in 2023, Toby Bowden, 49, was working a wreck on I-85 in Coweta County in the left emergency lane when he was hit by a 2006 Honda Civic driven by Thornton.

Police say Thornton was traveling too fast for conditions as he approached fire engines at the crash site.

The driver swerved to avoid the fire engines and lost control, skidding into the emergency lane and striking Bowden.

Bowden was pronounced dead at the scene.

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