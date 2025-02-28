Man arrested for making terroristic threats against Coweta County School Board

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County man is under arrest and has a long wait set for trial after making threats against members of the Coweta County School Board.

Michael Cason Hitt, of Senoia, was arrested on Feb. 19 after threatening the school board and saying they should be executed for treason.

According to an arrest report from the Newnan Police Department, Hitt made the threats on Feb. 13 via social media and email.

He was taken into custody and bond was denied for the charge of making terroristic threats.

Coweta County jail records show Hitt has a trial date set for Dec. 25.

