Lewis Grizzard honored with historical marker in Coweta County

MORELAND, Ga. — A new historical marker honors Georgia author, journalist, and humorist Lewis Grizzard.

The Georgia Historical Society, in partnership with the town of Moreland, dedicated the marker in Grizzard’s memory. He was raised in the Coweta County town.

Grizzard was a syndicated journalist who became one of the South’s most recognized voices and a best-selling author. Eighteen of his 25 books were New York Times bestsellers.

Grizzard launched his journalism career at the University of Georgia, and by age 23, he was the youngest executive sports editor of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He died in 1994 at the age of 47.

The marker text reads:

Lewis Grizzard (1946-1994)

Journalist, humorist, and author Lewis McDonald Grizzard, Jr., was born in Fort Benning, Georgia. Following his parents’ divorce, Grizzard and his mother, Christine, moved to Moreland. Attending the University of Georgia, he served as sports editor of the Athens Daily News and became the youngest-ever executive sports editor of the Atlanta Journal at age 23. In 1977, Grizzard began writing a column for the Atlanta Constitution that was syndicated in 450 newspapers. Grizzard wrote more than twenty books, eighteen of which were New York Times bestsellers (with titles like If Love Were Oil, I’d Be About a Quart Low), ranging in subject from his parents, his multiple marriages, his deep love of UGA football, and Southern life and culture. He also performed as a stand-up comic and actor. Lewis Grizzard died of heart failure at 47.

Erected by the Georgia Historical Society, the Town of Moreland, and the Moreland Cultural Arts Alliance

