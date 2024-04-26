Ga. man finds ‘explosive’ while magnet fishing, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County man found a “possible explosive” while fishing on Friday afternoon.

Deputies say a man called 911 to say he was magnet fishing just after 1 p.m. and found an explosive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say they shut down Jim Starr Road from Duncan Road to Happy Valley Circle while they investigate.

Cedar Creek is in the area of the closed portion of Jim Starr Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

They have not commented on what the explosive device was.

Investigators have not commented on when they expect the road to reopen.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Protestors arrested on Emory campus have first appearance in court

©2023 Cox Media Group