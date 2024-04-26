Ga. man finds ‘explosive’ while magnet fishing, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County man found a “possible explosive” while fishing on Friday afternoon.
Deputies say a man called 911 to say he was magnet fishing just after 1 p.m. and found an explosive.
They say they shut down Jim Starr Road from Duncan Road to Happy Valley Circle while they investigate.
Cedar Creek is in the area of the closed portion of Jim Starr Road.
They have not commented on what the explosive device was.
Investigators have not commented on when they expect the road to reopen.
