Founder of popular ‘Barbie Beach’ roadside attraction dies

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The founder of metro Atlanta’s “Barbie Beach” has died.

Lynda Quick of Turin died on Aug. 13 at age 76 from unknown causes.

Quick was known locally for creating a small beach along Highway 16 that included hundreds of discarded old toys, including Barbies.

Quick spent much of her life working with people with special needs, according to her obituary.

Closed Less Traveled Nonprofit Thrift Shop remembered Quick and her impact on the community with the following quote:

“The team at CLT wants to send our love and condolences to the friends and family of Lynda Quick. Her creativity and sense of humor in building and maintaining the famous “Barbie Beach” on Hwy 16 gave us many smiles over the years. It was inspiring to see toys that some people may discard instead being reused and upcycled over-and-over to share joy with others. Our community will miss her.”

