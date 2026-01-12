Coweta woman charged with stealing more than $7,000 for child support payments via CashApp

A woman from Coweta County was arrested on New Year’s Eve for stealing thousands of dollars from a man for what she told him were child support payments.

Deputies determined that not only was the child not the victim’s, Hardy was not the mother either.

“During the investigation, it was determined the victim had sent more than $7,000 to 18-year-old Brya Hardy of Newnan after she requested financial support for a child, she claimed they had together,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said Hardy told the man, who she’d previously been in a relationship with, that she had a child, that the child was his, then requested thousands of dollars from him to support the child.

The investigation started after the victim reported the suspected scam to deputies in early December, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies did not identify the victim.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call 770-253-1502.

