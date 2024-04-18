Coweta inmate gets trapped between construction equipment while on work detail, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate worker was hospitalized after reportedly becoming pinned between construction equipment at the Coweta County Jail.

On Thursday at 1 p.m., Coweta County deputies said a state inmate worker who was working on a jail expansion project was pinned between a skid steer and a paver.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate worker sustained injuries to his lower right leg.

Firefighters immediately responded to assist with medical treatment.

Coweta County officials said the inmate worker was alert and conscious before being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

There is no word on the inmate’s condition. The worker’s age and identity were not released.

On Tuesday, a Georgia father of four was killed when he was pinned by an RV at a Coweta County business.

According to Newnan police, Timothy “TJ” Welling, an employee at Buck’s Tires on Temple Avenue, died after being pinned by an RV.

