‘You called this man 17 times!’ Sparks fly, one person quits during Fulton Housing Authority meeting

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Constant bickering, allegations of stalking and one commissioner who suddenly resigned: It all happened Thursday during the Fulton County Housing Authority Board Meeting.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in southwest Atlanta, where some people who attended the meeting said it was an embarrassment.

The meetings usually last an hour. This one lasted three hours.

The board argued over what was on the agenda, whether to go into an executive session and whether or not Commissioner Earnestine Pittman has stalked Vice Chair Lamar White.

