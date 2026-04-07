Coweta County government adds security screening, metal detectors to commission chambers

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County is implementing new security measures at the Board of Commissioners’ meeting chambers.

According to the county government, the commission chambers will soon feature metal detectors and a sheriff’s office deputy for additional security.

The county said visitors, staff and elected officials can expect security screening as well.

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In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, a county spokesperson said the new measures were part of the government’s “ongoing commitment to enhance our emergency response plans for various County buildings.”

Going forward, the screening process will be conducted by Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputies is designed to be quick, respectful and minimally disruptive.

“As always, our goal is to maintain a safe, welcoming, and respectful environment for everyone who enters our facility,” the county said.

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