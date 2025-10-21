Coweta County commissioners reviewing outdoor noise ordinance

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — In order to ensure Coweta County residents aren’t disturbed by intrusive levels of sound, and for community safety, the Board of Commissioners are reviewing a new ordinance to limit recreational noise.

According to an ordinance draft reviewed by commissioners, if passed, the county would have new limits in place to prevent noise that “jeopardizes the public health, comfort, safety, welfare and prosperity” of Coweta residents.

As proposed by the ordinance, a noise that could fall under the purview of the restrictions is defined as “any sound audible to the human ear.”

The ordinance draft lists “sound produced by radios, stereos, boom boxes, portable media players, televisions, musical instruments, horns, whistles, bells, chimes or carillons, phonographs, loudspeakers, sound amplifiers" and more as noise that could be regulated.

Commissioners also included yelling, shouting, hooting, whistling, singing, speaking and arguing, as well as commercial advertisement sounds, party noise, animal vocalizations from both pets and non-domesticated animals, burglar, fire or car alarms and construction equipment as things that could hypothetically be subject to restriction.

The ordinance also said noise from commercial properties like bars and restaurants that is “plainly audible” would count.

If any of the above examples of noise, among others, “cause or allow” the sound to be audible beyond 100 feet of a property between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., residents or businesses could face violations.

Making noise of such a type, within that time period overnight, would be illegal.

Additionally, noise of the listed types that is audible and coming from an outdoor recreational area would be illegal if it can be heard 300 feet away from its source between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The ordinance provides some exceptions, such as church bells or chimes, sports league team practices and events, activities at school campuses or band practices and performances as some activities that would be legal still.

There are also exemptions for emergency alerts, as in cases of severe weather or other imminent danger to the public.

Violators would be subject to penalties levied by the county, if the ordinance is approved by the county commission.

