Coweta County commissioners to discuss extending moratorium on data center applications

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Board of Commissioners is set to discuss extending the moratorium on data center applications on Thursday, with a decision expected by the end of the meeting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The moratorium, which is scheduled to end today, has been in place due to concerns raised by residents about the proposed $17 billion data center.

Channel 2’s Cory James is live in Newnan, where people are already showing up. The latest developments on Channel 2 Action News, beginning at 6 p.m.

Neighbors have expressed worries about the environmental impacts, the size of the building, noise, and water usage, which could involve using six million gallons of water daily.

Residents have voiced their concerns about the environmental impacts and water usage, fearing the project could require six water towers a day to meet its needs.

The proposed data center has been a topic of discussion since last month, when neighbors first raised their concerns.

If the moratorium is extended, it will be at least the second time this has happened for the project.

Public comments are expected during the meeting, providing an opportunity for residents to express their views directly to the commissioners.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group