Coweta County chase ends with PIT maneuver, 2 arrested

COWETA COUNTY — Two people were arrested Sunday after a car chase through Coweta County.

The two were sought by Newnan Police Department on suspicion of felony shoplifting, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A deputy spotted a vehicle, a red Audi as it was heading west on Highway 34 into the county from Peachtree City.

Mary Croft Mary Amber Rose Croft

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said the car matched the description of one seen in a video.

A patrol car tried to stop the car. Deputies said the driver responded by ignoring the emergency lights and siren.

The driver sped up, going around cars and running red lights, according to the police report.

The pursuing deputy said he attempted a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) stop but didn’t succeed because there were other vehicles nearby.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect turned north onto Highway 154, and the deputy caught up and attempted the PIT maneuver again.

The left side of the cruiser’s bumper hit with the Audi’s rear right bumper, causing the Audi to spin around into the patrol vehicle.

Other officers helped box in the Audi, and the two suspects were arrested.

Authorities said Jaimie Allen Hennessey, 33, and Mary Amber Rose Croft, 26, were taken to the hospital to ensure they weren’t injured in the crash.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department says Hennessey faces charges for fleeing/attempting to elude police officer.

Both were wanted by Newnan on felony theft charges, and both had a warrant for their arrests out of Carroll County.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group