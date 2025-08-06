Coweta County animal shelter extends deadline for Urgent Rescue list extra week

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Facing overcrowding, the Coweta County animal shelter set a deadline of close of business on Aug. 5 to adopt a dog.

"Like many animal adoption centers throughout the state and country, Coweta County continues to face overcrowding issues at its Animal Shelter," officials said. “This is because of abandoned animals due to economic challenges, lack of spay/neuter of animals, and various other reasons."

For the dogs in the shelter, 23 over their capacity limit, threats of euthanasia abounded had they not been adopted by Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

However, the Coweta County government told Channel 2 Action News that it would extend how long they’d continue caring for the nearly two dozen pets.

Now, residents have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 13 to adopt one of the 144 dogs at the shelter on Selt Road in Newnan.

As of about 8:40 a.m., there were still 17 dogs on the list awaiting adoption.

The 23 dogs over the shelter’s 121 dog limit remain on their ‘urgent rescue’ list.

Photos of the dogs are available online at the Coweta County Animal Services Facebook page.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group